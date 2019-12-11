Praet frena: “A gennaio resto al Leicester. Punto a diventare un titolarissimo”
Le parole del belga spengono le voci di mercato?
di Redazione VN
LEICESTER, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 04: Brendan Rodgers, Manager of Leicester City and Dennis Praet of Leicester City celebrate during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Watford FC at The King Power Stadium on December 04, 2019 in Leicester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)
Intervistato da La Gazzetta dello Sport, l’obiettivo viola Dennis Praet ha commentato le voci su un possibile ritorno imminente in Italia. Alla Fiorentina piace e un giocatore dalle sue caratteristiche serve, ma il belga ex Samp frena: “Le voci sul mio ritorno a gennaio? False. Ho letto anche io, per esempio, della Fiorentina, ma qui sono felice. Non sono ancora un titolarissimo, punto a diventarlo presto. Poi in futuro chissà: sarebbe bello tornare magari proprio alla Samp”.