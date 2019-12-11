Praet frena: “A gennaio resto al Leicester. Punto a diventare un titolarissimo”

Intervistato da La Gazzetta dello Sport, l’obiettivo viola Dennis Praet ha commentato le voci su un possibile ritorno imminente in Italia. Alla Fiorentina piace e un giocatore dalle sue caratteristiche serve, ma il belga ex Samp frena: “Le voci sul mio ritorno a gennaio? False. Ho letto anche io, per esempio, della Fiorentina, ma qui sono felice. Non sono ancora un titolarissimo, punto a diventarlo presto. Poi in futuro chissà: sarebbe bello tornare magari proprio alla Samp”.