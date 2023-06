Cabral al Milan? La Fiorentina torna in corsa per un suo vecchio obiettivo

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 16: Gianluca Scamacca of West Ham United celebrates after scoring the team's first goal with Lucas Paqueta and Jarrod Bowen during the UEFA Europa Conference League round of 16 leg two match between West Ham United and AEK Larnaca at London Stadium on March 16, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)