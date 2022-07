SCHWEINFURT, GERMANY - OCTOBER 24: Sebastian Haller of Eintracht Frankfurt celebrates the second goal for his team with Luka Jovic of Eintracht Frankfurt during the DFB Cup match between 1. FC Schweinfurt 1905 and Eintracht Frankfurt at Willy-Sachs-Stadion on October 24, 2017 in Schweinfurt, Germany. (Photo by Alexander Scheuber/Bongarts/Getty Images)