Kumbulla nel pre: “Dopo il Milan dobbiamo dare un segnale”
Le parole di Xxxxx nel prepartita di Fiorentina-Roma
di Redazione VN
Marash Kumbulla of AS Roma
Nel prepartita di Fiorentina-Roma, arrivano da Sky Sport le parole del difensore giallorosso Marash Kumbulla: “Dopo la sconfitta col Milan dobbiamo dare un segnale tutti, non siamo stati bravi in uscita e su questo ci sarà da migliorare”.