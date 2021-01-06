Pirlo esalta Chiesa dopo la doppietta al Milan: “L’abbiamo preso per questo”
Doppietta di Federico Chiesa a San Siro, la Juve abbatte il Milan
di Redazione VN
TURIN, ITALY - JANUARY 03: Federico Chiesa of Juventus F.C. scores their team's second goal during the Serie A match between Juventus and Udinese Calcio at Allianz Stadium on January 03, 2021 in Turin, Italy. Sporting stadiums around Italy remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)
Dopo la vittoria contro il Milan per 3-1, griffata dalla doppietta di Federico Chiesa, il tecnico della Juventus Andrea Pirlo a Sky Sport esalta l’ex viola. “L’abbiamo comprato per l’uno contro uno negli ultimi trenta metri – dice – il suo ruolo è quello dove ha giocato oggi. A volte ha giocato a sinistra ma è questo che vogliamo da lui”.