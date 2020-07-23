Non solo Fiorentina, cresce la concorrenza per Giroud
Non solo Fiorentina, cresce la concorrenza per Giroud
Sull’attaccante francese c’è anche il Milan
di Redazione VN
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 01: Olivier Giroud of Chelsea reacts during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Chelsea FC at London Stadium on July 01, 2020 in London, England. Football Stadiums around Europe remain empty due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in all fixtures being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)
In caso di addio di Zlatan Ibrahimovic, il Milan ha già un piano B che porta a tre nomi. Il primo è quello di Mario Mandzukic, svincolato dall’Al Duhail, poi c’è Luka Jovic in uscita dal Real Madrid e assistito da Ramadani. Il terzo nome è quello di Olivier Giroud (SCHEDA)che piace anche alla Fiorentina. Lo riporta l’edizione odierna di Tuttosport.