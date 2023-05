Zhang: “Orgoglioso di tutti, Inter capace di vincere e sollevare trofei”

ROME, ITALY - MAY 24: Steven Zhang, President of FC Internazionale and Simone Inzaghi, Head Coach of FC Internazionale, pose for a photograph with the Coppa Italia trophy after victory in the Coppa Italia Final match between ACF Fiorentina and FC Internazionale at Stadio Olimpico on May 24, 2023 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Paolo Bruno/Getty Images)