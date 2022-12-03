12.00 Barcellona-Real Sociedad (Liga femminile) - DAZN
altre news
Tutto il calcio oggi in tv
12.30 Pomigliano-Sampdoria (Serie A femminile) - TIMVISION
13.00 Chennayin-Hyderabad (Campionato indiano) - ONEFOOTBALL
14.00 Venezia-Ternana (Serie B) - DAZN, SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT (canale 251), ONEFOOTBALL e HELBIZ1
14.30 Diretta Gol Serie C - SKY SPORT (canale 252)
14.30 Imolese-Vis Pesaro (Serie C) - ELEVEN SPORTS
14.30 Carrarese-Torres (Serie C) - ELEVEN SPORTS
14.30 Fiorenzuola-Rimini (Serie C) - ELEVEN SPORTS
14.30 Ancona-Alessandria (Serie C) - ELEVEN SPORTS e ONEFOOTBALL
14.30 Gubbio-Siena (Serie C) - ELEVEN SPORTS
14.30 Montevarchi-Pontedera (Serie C) - ELEVEN SPORTS
14.30 Inter-Juventus (Serie A femminile) - INTER TV (visibile su DAZN), JUVENTUS TV (visibile su DAZN), LA7 e TIMVISION
15.00 Bengaluru-Mohun Bagan (Campionato indiano) - ONEFOOTBALL
16.00 Olanda-Stati Uniti (Ottavi di finale Mondiali) - RAI 1
16.00 Crusaders-Glentoran, Linfield-Carrick Rangers, Coleraine-Dungannon Swift, Ballymena United-Cliftonville (Campionato nordirlandese) - ONEFOOTBALL
17.30 Diretta Gol Serie C - SKY SPORT (canale 252)
17.30 Cesena-San Donato Tavarnelle (Serie C) - ELEVEN SPORTS
17.30 Fermana-Reggiana (Serie C) - ELEVEN SPORTS e SKY SPORT (canale 253)
17.30 Olbia-Recanatese (Serie C) - ELEVEN SPORTS
17.30 Entella-Lucchese (Serie C) - ELEVEN SPORTS
18.00 Cagliari-Parma (Serie B) - DAZN, SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT (canale 251), ONEFOOTBALL e HELBIZ
18.15 Levante Las Planas-Real Madrid (Liga femminile) - DAZN
20.00 Argentina-Australia (Ottavo di finale Mondiali) - RAI 1
goal.com
© RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA