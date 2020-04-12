Calcio in tv: tutte le partite trasmesse oggi

10.30 Everton-Atalanta 2017/18 (Europa League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
12.20 Italia-Francia 2006 (Mondiali) – SKY SPORT UNO
12.55 Italia-Francia 2006 (Mondiali) – RAI SPORT
14.00 Napoli-Torino (Serie A) – DAZN1
14.45 Milan-Inter 2003/04 (Serie A) – SKY SPORT SERIE A
15.15 Germania-Italia 2006 (Mondiali) – SKY SPORT UNO
16.30 Milan-Roma 2003/04 (Serie A) – SKY SPORT SERIE A
18.00 Marsiglia-Amiens (Ligue 1) – DAZN1
18.00 Barcellona-Real Madrid 2008/09 (Liga) – DAZN
20.00 Maiorca-Getafe (Liga) – DAZN1
21.00 Rangers-Celtic (Scottish Premier League) – SPORTITALIA
21.30 Italia-Francia 2006 (Mondiali) – SKY SPORT UNO
22.00 Inter-Aston Villa 1990/91 (Coppa UEFA) – INTER TV (visibile su DAZN)
22.15 Barcellona-Milan 2011/12 (Champions League) – MILAN TV (visibile su DAZN)
Fonte goal.com
- Login o Registrazione