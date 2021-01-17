Napoli, i convocati: Manolas e Mertens ok, c’è anche Llorente. Out Osimhen
A breve le formazioni ufficiali della sfida
di Redazione VN
NAPLES, ITALY - DECEMBER 13: Kostantinos Manolas of SSC Napoli during the Serie A match between SSC Napoli and UC Sampdoria at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on December 13, 2020 in Naples, Italy. (Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)