Napoli, i convocati: Manolas e Mertens ok, c’è anche Llorente. Out Osimhen

A breve le formazioni ufficiali della sfida

di Redazione VN
NAPLES, ITALY - DECEMBER 13: Kostantinos Manolas of SSC Napoli during the Serie A match between SSC Napoli and UC Sampdoria at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on December 13, 2020 in Naples, Italy. Sporting stadiums around Italy remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)
Vi riportiamo l’elenco dei convocati del Napoli, direttamente dal sito ufficiale della società partenopea:

Meret, Ospina, Contini, Ghoulam, Hysaj, Koulibaly, Maksimovic, Manolas, Rrahmani, Mario Rui, Demme, Elmas, Lobotka, Zielinski, Bakayoko, Lozano, Mertens, Petagna, Politano, Insigne, Llorente, Cioffi.

La probabile formazione del Napoli

Gattuso
(Photo by SSC NAPOLI/SSC NAPOLI via Getty Images)
#Manolas#Napoli
