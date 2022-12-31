LUSAIL CITY, QATAR - DECEMBER 06: Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal reacts to coming onto the pitch during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 match between Portugal and Switzerland at Lusail Stadium on December 06, 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)
Viola News
I migliori video scelti dal nostro canale
social
Cristiano Ronaldo fa la fortuna “social” dell’Al-Nassr. Superati i 3,5 milioni
Il club arabo ha aumentato vertiginosamente i followers su Instagram
Tutta la Serie A TIM è su DAZN. Attiva ora il tuo abbonamento! Per te, allo stesso prezzo, anche il quotidiano digitale La Gazzetta dello Sport.
© RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA