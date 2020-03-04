G. Conte: “Sarà le Lega a decidere se rinviare le partite o giocare a porte chiuse”
Le parole del primo ministro
di Redazione VN
“Sarà la Lega Calcio a decidere se giocare a porte chiuse o rinviare le partite”. Così il Premier italiano, Giuseppe Conte, ha parlato stamani a margine dell’incontro con i capogruppi a Palazzo Chigi. Le misure restrittive per l’emergenza legata al Coronavirus abbracciano tutta Italia e tutti gli ambiti della collettività, anche quello sportivo. Ma il primo ministro riserva alle singole federazioni la decisione su cosa fare nelle prossime settimane.